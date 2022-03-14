Obituary: Roberta Ann "Bobbe Ann" Thoeny

Roberta Ann “Bobbe Ann” Thoeny was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who went to be with her Savior on February 23, 2022, in Castle Rock, CO. Bobbe Ann was born to James and Blanche Fitzpatrick on October 22, 1931, in Williston, ND. After graduating from high school in 1950 and a year of college in Minnesota she returned home to Williston. There she met her husband, Phil Thoeny, and they married on July 11, 1953.

Her first two children were born in Williston, Kim (Dave) Jones of Cleveland, TN and Jim of Kemmerer, WY. They moved to Great Falls, MT where four more children joined the family, Scott of Downey, CA; Ann of Seattle, WA; Maria (Steve Martz) of Parker, CO, and Richard of Lakewood, CO. She and Phil moved to the Denver area in 2015 to be closer to family.

Bobbe Ann was an independent woman who gave her children permission to live their lives, and always welcoming them home with encouragement and unconditional love. She was beautiful, happy, and energetic. She lit up a room when she walked in and laughed as hard at her own stories as those around her did. She loved to dance and even at the end, her feet would tap to the music.