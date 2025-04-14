Obituary: Roberta Ann Salterain

Roberta Ann Salterain was born on March 26, 1944, and passed away on April 9, 2025, entering her heavenly home. She was born to Rose Anna LaPier and Thomas Villarreal, the last of her mother’s twelve children, to join them in eternity.

Known to most as Auntie Tiny, she was a giver, a caretaker, and someone you could always count on in times of need. She spent her early years in Great Falls, but after her mother’s death from cancer, she moved to Saint Ignatius School for Girls, where she grew up.

Eventually, she settled in Utah, where she found a fulfilling career as a CNA and med tech. She also fostered several children and served as a private caretaker for many families in Layton, Utah, helping their loved ones in their final days. Her compassion never went unnoticed, and in her final days, the adult children of these families supported her, forming what we lovingly call the Bobbie Care Team.

Auntie Tiny loved music and singing, coming from a musical family. Some of her favorite artists were Ray Price and Patti Page. For years, she faithfully cared for the family graves at Mount Olivet Cemetery, making an annual trip from Layton, Utah, to Great Falls every Memorial Day weekend. She always said the cemetery was where she found her peace. A devoted Catholic, she and her late husband had a special ministry, making rosaries for the Catholic Church in Layton, Utah. Her rosaries reached far and wide, even as far as Africa.

She was a proud member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana, part of the historical Pembina Band of Chippewa Indians.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Bottini, Ralph Bottini (Laurie), and Angeline Bottini Sayles; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Tomas Villarreal; sister-in-law, Henny Villarreal; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco G. Salterain (“Paxtie”); parents, Rose Anna LaPier and Thomas Villarreal Sr.; siblings, Marvin Gonzales, Raymond Gonzalez, Baby Bobby Gonzales, Albert Gonzales, Arthur Villarreal, Thomas “Butch” Villarreal, Delphine McGregor, Dolores Minyard, Marlene Komoitis, Minerva Gonzalez, Mary Jane Staats, and Julie Osterberg; and her son-in-law, Robert Sayles.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor in the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room on April 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (1510 13th Street South in Great Falls, Montana), followed by a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

