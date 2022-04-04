Obituary: Roberta G. Smith

Roberta G. Smith, 68, of Great Falls, left this world as the sun was rising Monday March 28, 2022. Roberta was born October 21, 1953, in San Francisco, CA to Marian Sletten May and Robert C. Gunness. The family made their way back to Montana where her mother was born and raised.

She graduated from C. M. Russell High School class of 1972. She met the love of her life, MSgt Landon F. Smith Jr. while working as a cocktail server at the Pin & Cue. They were married October 19, 1974. Nine months later she gave birth to her son, Landon F. Smith III, which began her adventure of being a mother and military wife. The family was stationed in Germany and then in Michigan where daughter Dawn arrived, then it was back to MAFB in Great Falls.

Roberta loved shopping and clothes so working in retail was made for her, she worked at Kaufmans Menswear and then the majority of her career was spent at Shopko. She also loved furthering her education graduating from Vo-Tech and then eventually earning a bachelor’s degree from MSU-COT.