Obituary: Roberta Virginia Spurzem

Roberta Virginia “Bobbie” Spurzem passed away on March 16, 2021, in Great Falls. Bobbie or “Gert” as she was lovingly called by her soon to be husband, and later in life by many family members, and finally “Grandma Fish” to her great-grandchildren, was born on February 23, 1926, in Great Falls to Robert V. and Mildred A. (Zigan) Walters.

The family moved quite often in the early years from Great Falls to Monarch, then to Armington where she attended first grade, on to Jefferson City during the rest of her school years, then to Anaconda for a year before they all settled down in Helena in April of 1943.

It was while she was living in Jefferson that she met her future husband, John W. “Jack” Spurzem. They courted for a little over two years and eloped to Bozeman where they were wed on May 16, 1943. Jack was drafted into the Army and left for California shortly after the marriage. Bobbie joined him for a short time in San Luis Obispo before returning to Helena. Their first son, John R. “Jack” Spurzem was born on April 22, 1944. After Jack returned from the Army, their second son was born on June 9, 1947, Michael J. Spurzem.

Bobbie worked at times for the Montana Power and the Mountain Bell Telephone Company.

In 1952, she and Jack with the help of Jack’s brother, Bill, and other relatives, built a cabin at the eastern base of Flesher Pass. The family spent endless days at their cabin hunting, fishing, and especially entertaining. A good time could always be had at the cabin.

Her husband passed on October 2, 2011, and Bobbie stayed in their home until it got to be too much for her to handle. She moved into Golden Eagle Plaza and was there less than a year and due to failing health, had to move again to the Beehive Sage Assisted Living facility for her last two years.