Obituary: Rochelle “Rocky” Barnes

Rochelle “Rocky” Barnes, 59, of Great Falls passed away with her family by her side, due to complications of Covid on August 14, 2022.

Rochelle was born on May 3, 1963 in Great Falls, MT, to Loren and Marlene (Lilly) Ward. She attended local schools, including C.M. Russel High School.

As a young adult, Rochelle met the love of her life, Kim Barnes, at the Red Barn. The young couple wed on February 14, 1987 and would go on to share 34 years of marriage and 2 children together.

In her free time, Rochelle enjoyed riding horses, playing pool, camping, and spending time with family. She was voted the most beautiful woman in the world by her husband.