Obituary: Rock Minster

Rock Minster of Great Falls passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born on July 11, 1937, in Phillipsburg, MT. When he was three years old, he moved to Missoula. After his education, he joined the United States Air Force.

Rock was a radio program direct for KARR and KOPR FM radio for many years. He was talented in purchasing struggling businesses and would concentrate his efforts in building up the business and later selling them. He managed the Holiday Village Mall for many years.

As a member of the Great Falls Advertising Federation, Rock was in charge of the quick draw at the Russell Art Auction. He was also a member of the Elks and had been an officer in the Lodge. He enjoyed riding his Harley and visited Sturgis 19 times.

He is survived by his friend and lover, Garrie Katterhagen; and her son, Allen. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

