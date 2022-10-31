Obituary: Roderick “Rick” Zorner

Roderick “Rick” Zorner, 75, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. Rick was born in Williston, North Dakota to Burlette and Rodney Zorner on December 6, 1946. The family made the move to Great Falls, Montana when he was four years old. Rick made Great Falls his home for the rest of his life.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1965 and went on to serve in the Army Reserve and Montana Air National Guard. Rick worked at General Mills and retired after a 38-year career there. Rick loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible hunting and fishing. He cherished all the trips to “The Ranch,” and all the memories made there hunting with his son, and grandson. He had a love for cars and took pride in his vehicles (trucks were always black).

He is survived by his son, Brent (Katie) Zorner; grandson, Isaac Zorner; brother, Randy (Beverlee) Zorner; and many cousins. Rick was a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



