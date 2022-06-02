Obituary: Rodney Robert Hood

Rodney Robert Hood (Bert or Gunny to his friends and acquaintances) formerly of Great Falls passed away of natural causes May 28, 2022, with loved ones at his side. Bert was born October 28, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana to George and Angela (Carrier) Hood.

After school and a few odd jobs, he joined the United States Marine Corps, of which he was very proud to serve his country. He was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, California, where he was a mechanic on the CH-46 Helicopter.

Bert was promoted to Sergeant and while serving he was awarded the Good Conduct medal, Meritorious Master, Rifle Expert and Pistol Marksmanship. When he chose to leave the Corps, he received an honorable discharge. He stayed in Southern California awhile before returning to his hometown of Great Falls.

His passion for the arts and history brought him hours of enjoyment. He visited the galleries, studios, and museums often and loved the history of Lewis and Clark, visiting the Interpretive Center as often as he could. A day with him could take you on his favorite road trip to Ryan Falls.