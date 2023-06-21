Obituary: Rodney T Lutes

Rodney T. Lutes, 74, passed away on June 12, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. Rodney was born in Pratt, KS, on June 14, 1948, to Richard and Kathleen Lutes. He was raised in Washington, graduating from Mount Rainier High School in 1996. While in Washington, Rodney met his first wife, Cindy.

Spending 23 years in the Air Force and serving as a captain until his retirement in 1991, Rodney was given the opportunity to travel and receive an education. He attended the University of Washington and the Oklahoma State University PA Program. After completing college, Rodney worked as a physician assistant for 37 years. During this time, he also lived in Texas, Colorado, and eventually Montana.

After moving to Great Falls, Rodney met the love of his life, Debbie, and they married in 1998. The couple shared 25 years together.

In his free time, Rodney loved being outside, hunting, and fishing. He was a lover of all animals, but particularly took joy in horseback riding, including O-Mok-See. This passion made him the president of the National Saddle Association. Rodney’s greatest passion in life was his family, which he loved dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Brad Lutes; daughters, Connie (Mike) Jensen, Kami (Vic) Stone, Dalton (Bethany) Kramarich, and Sarah (Rob) Peltapiece; brother, David (Linda) Lutes; sisters, Karen (Hi) Halsey and Linda (Terry) Shephard; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



