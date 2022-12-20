Obituary: Rodolfo “Rudy” Pinocci

Our dear father, Rodolfo “Rudy” Pinocci, 87, passed away December 18, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. He was born on January 24, 1935, in Gallicano Lucca, Italy.

Youngest of four kids he immigrated to United States with his Mom and Dad in 1956, at the age of 21, after WWII. He started working with Rockwell foundation, Malisani, and Tobacco Construction for a few years. He became a US Citizen in September 1961. After he finished trade school he was licensed as a general contractor in electrical, plumbing, and missionary. Rudy became foreman, overseeing the pouring of missile silos in Montana and Missouri.

In 1965, he married Shirley Ann Pinocci and had three kids. He went into the bar business and was the owner and operated of the 112 Bar in Great Falls, MT from 1963 to 1978. In 1978, he went into business with Zallie Kelman and Dick Pachek as majority stockholders with World Wide Press and worked as a machine and building mechanic, until his retirement in 2002.

Rudy enjoyed visiting with his friends, hunting, and fishing with his kids, and watching them have their own families. He is survived by his sons, Mario V. and Esperanza Pinocci of Great Falls, and David R. Pinocci of Chinook; daughter, Tina M. Pinocci; ex-wife, Shirley A. Pinocci; partner and friend, Julia Katchmar; and many other loved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

