Obituary: Roger Alan Letang

Roger Alan Letang, 70, passed away in Great Falls, Montana on April 1st, 2023, due to complications from years of PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease). He and 3 of his siblings inherited the condition from his father who passed away at 39 years of age in 1961 from the same condition. Roger was born on May 13th, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana to Joseph and Ruthie (Ledin) Letang.

After his father passed, his family moved to Rudyard, Montana where he grew up, was confirmed at the Our Saviors Lutheran Church and graduated from Rudyard High School in 1970. He went on to Denver Automotive College. Through the years, he did auto repairs, farmed, built many houses, and did Fiber Optic work. Roger was proud of his Federal Firearms License; He loved to work on guns, some of his other favorite past-times were tinkering on vehicles, shooting prairie dogs, riding motorcycles, camping, hunting, fishing, and boating. He was a real “Grizzly Adams” with a heart as big as Montana, as he used to say, “If you can’t entertain yourself, you are poor company for anyone else.”

Roger married Mary Loomis and it ended in divorce, bringing him back to Rudyard from Helena to help his brother Robert on his farm. Roger then married Karen Schubert in Lewistown, Montana in 2000 and started dialysis 2 days later. He got a kidney transplant in 2002 and it was successful for 13 years, though the average success rate is 8 years. Roger did home-hemodialysis for 10 years with his wife.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 23 years Karen Letang of Rudyard, MT; Daughter Fawna & Dr. Scot Swanson, Kalispell, MT; Sons J.D & Cassandra Schubert of Williston, ND, David & Harmony Letang of Helena, MT; Grandchildren Kayli, Ashlyn & MaKenna Sivumaki, Ellaeiah, Maxton & Emberleigh Schubert and Issac Letang; Brothers Richard & Barbara Letang of Great Falls, MT; their child Jami, Robert &Wanda Letang of Bozeman, MT; their children Lisa, Lee, Lindsay and Ledin, Rande & Jackie Letang of Great Falls, MT; their children Brooke, Heather and Forest; Sister Karen & Roger Giesy of Whitefish, MT; their child Ryan; Brothers in law Rev. Maynard & Karen Mahlen, Bruce Mahlen, Mark & Kristine Mahlen, Curtis Mahlen; Sister in law Yvonne & Link Thompson.

