Obituary: Roger Conant

Roger Conant was born in Billings, Montana, on October 14, 1955, and passed away in Great Falls, Montana, on February 3, 2024. Roger relocated with his parents to Southern California while he was in school, finishing high school and returning to Billings as soon as possible. He missed the “Big Sky” country and all its beauty. He loved the outdoors enormously, whether it be a fishing trip on one of several lakes, hunting with his son and daughters, or trapping various small animals.

Roger found an ad for the sale of The Lazy B in Augusta, MT and sent it to Burt and Gloria in Southern California. After purchasing the Lazy B, Roger was integral to running the bar, restaurant, and hotel business. Roger was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking tremendously. Roger was exceptional at the grill, working for years at many premier steak houses, and especially loved Jaker’s Steak House.

Roger was also a skilled carpenter, building additions to houses and fences with his son and countless other projects. He was also a talented leather worker making belts and wallets. He will be laid to rest with his ever-present companion, his dog Sadie.

His children survive Roger, Jody (Keith) of Elk, WA, Angie (Adam) of Twin Falls, ID, Roger Jr. (Kristie) of Great Falls, MT, and Tabitha (Curtis) of Helena, MT; Carrie, Ken, and Lynnett of Great Falls MT, and Brenda of OH; sisters, Vi (Richard) of Bloomfield, CA, Linda (Patrick-deceased) of Irving, Texas, Ardella (Rod) of Billings, MT, and Rose (Rick-deceased) of Augusta, Mt. Roger was the proud grandpa of Madison, Devin, Victoria, Savannah, Kaylie, Braelynn, Casee, Jackson, and Emil; and great-grandpa to Bryson, Waylon, and Carsen.

