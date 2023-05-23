Obituary: Roger Lee Maki

Roger Lee Maki, 74, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his residence in Protection, KS. Born November 3, 1948, in Great Falls, MT, he was the son of Henry Richard and Edna Marie (Croff) Maki.

Roger grew up in the Highwood Mountains and on the Otter Creek Ranch (Belt, MT), graduated from Belt High School in 1967, and served his country as a U.S. Marine in the Vietnam War with Lima 3/3. He was a decorated veteran, receiving various medals, including the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal with 1-Star.

Throughout his life, Roger worked as a pilot, flying cargo and passenger planes and as a tanker pilot fighting fires. He had a passion for flying and earned his pilot's license at the young age of 16. He was a jack-of-all-trades, loved farming, and was a great mechanic. Roger moved to Protection, KS, in 1996 and married Carol Janice "Jan" Shrauner in 1997.

Roger is survived by his wife, Jan Maki, first wife, Patsy Stewart Coleman, and their three daughters: Jennifer (Jim) Watson, Rachel Maki (Lance Mostad), and Erin (Kelly) Valdivia. He is also survived by Jan's three sons, Jeff, Mike, and John, and their families; his siblings Randolph "Randy," Raymond "Ray," Rebecca "Becki," Richard; and four grandchildren: James, Danielle, Eliana, and Abigail.

He was preceded in death by one son: Roscoe, his parents, and sister: Ruth.



