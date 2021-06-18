Obituary: Roger Wayne Schulte

Roger W. Schulte, 64, of Great Falls passed away on June 9, 2021. Roger was born on May 17,1957 in Appleton, MN to Hilbert and Olga (Eliason) Schulte. He was raised in Great Falls. Received his GED here and got married here in 1983 to Darlene Kvande. Born to this union is Rae and Alex. They separated in 1988.
In 1996, while at the Flamingo, he met the woman who would remain with him for the next 25 years, Janet Green Lyle. The same year also saw him start work at Wood Express, which turned into a career. Roger and Jan welcomed in 1997 Miranda and 2001 Brianna.
Roger loved Montana. He loved the fishing here and also riding his motorcycle through this land. Roger used to have contests for the kids to go on rides with him. He was also a pretty good bowler and not bad at shooting pool. Prior to Roger's diagnosis of COPD, Roger was also involved in the Elks serving as Exalted Ruler 2008-2009 and the Eagles Lodge. He loved electronics and his computer games. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.