Obituary: Ron "R.J." Bowers

Ron “R.J.” Bowers passed away July 23, 2021, at the age of 70, after a 3-year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. R.J. found great pleasure in camping and fishing and was an excellent cook and grill master. Ron and his wife Terri owned and operated R.J.s Kitchen in Black Eagle, MT during the early 90s. He then went on to become a regional salesman for Whites Metal Detectors for many years until retirement.
Spending time with his son and granddaughter was very special to him. They were the light of his life. He also enjoyed making items out of tree roots and could fix just about anything that needed repair. He was a history buff and loved to read and watch old movies.
Ron will be missed by all who knew him, especially his loving wife Terri; son Dustin Bowers; granddaughter, Cydnee Raye (Jake) Lewis; siblings, Karmen (Greg) Moore, Linda (Paul) Eichwald, and Gary (Cindy) Bowers; faithfull, loving dogs, Lucy and Bella; as well as his many nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.