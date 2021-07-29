Obituary: Ron "R.J." Bowers

Ron “R.J.” Bowers passed away July 23, 2021, at the age of 70, after a 3-year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. R.J. found great pleasure in camping and fishing and was an excellent cook and grill master. Ron and his wife Terri owned and operated R.J.s Kitchen in Black Eagle, MT during the early 90s. He then went on to become a regional salesman for Whites Metal Detectors for many years until retirement.

Spending time with his son and granddaughter was very special to him. They were the light of his life. He also enjoyed making items out of tree roots and could fix just about anything that needed repair. He was a history buff and loved to read and watch old movies.