Obituary: Ronald Carl McLaughlin

Ronald Carl McLaughlin, 73, also known as “Papa” passed away April 21, 2021. Ron was born on July 13, 1947, in Great Falls, MT to Rosalie and Carl McLaughlin. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1965 and then worked for 42 years for Energy West Gas Company. In 1982, Ronald met the love of his life and best friend, Debbie Baehler and her two daughters, “Fart Blossom” and “Pissy Krisi.” Ron and Debbie were married for 39 wonderful years.

Ron and Debbie owned the Ulm Country Store from 1981 until 1986. They made Ulm their home for more than 35 years. Ron served on the Ulm School Board for more than ten years. He had an amazing sense of humor, enjoyed fishing, boating, trap shooting, and traveling with his “Poopsie.” He loved spending time with his six grandchildren and would have done anything for them.

Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Jeff McLaughlin of Hayden, ID; daughters, Darci (John) Kolsch of Great Falls, Kris (Jason) Shuman of Helena; daughter-in-law, Jennifer McLaughlin of Great Falls; sister, Karen (Christy) Wombold of Cascade; sisters-in-law, Caroline (Larry) Moss and Muggs (Jim) Westermeyer; six grandchildren, Macoy and Eme McLaughlin, Cole Nicholls, Taylor Kolsch, Lantz and Bearek Shuman; many friends; and his cat, Lola.