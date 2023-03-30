Obituary: Ronald Charles Mammen

Ronald Charles Mammen, 88, formerly of Great Falls, died of natural causes on March 1, 2023, at his home near Dearborn, MT. He was born on October 3, 1934, to Donald J. Mammen and Catherine M. Jones in Billings. In 1937-1938 they lived on Pat O’Hara Mountain, in a remote cabin on the Two Dot Ranch near Sunlight Basin, WY, where at 3 and 4 years old he roamed freely with his dog and .22 rifle, shooting rattlesnakes and prairie dogs.

He attended first and second grades in Billings then moved to Great Falls. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1952 and worked for Thisted Motor. Enlisting at 16, Ron spent a short time in the Marine Corps. In 1951 he enlisted and served 17 years in the Montana Air National Guard, 186th Fighter Squadron, T Sgt, airframe specialist. In 1954 he was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, IL, then returned to Great Falls.

Ron started welding at age 12 for his grandfather at Art Jones Welding Shop. He was employed at Industrial Steel, Great Falls Iron Works (foreman), Pacific Steel (foreman), and at Owl Construction on Minuteman Missile upgrades. He owned and operated Silvertip Reconditioning until his retirement in 1996.

He married his true love, Sylvia Lorang, on October 17, 1953, in Great Falls. They shared 60 years together. He remained forever deeply in love with her. In 1986 Ron and Sylvia built their own home on Carpenter Creek near Neihart. They returned to Great Falls in 2006. After Sylvia's death, Ron moved to the mountains near Dearborn.


