Obituary: Ronald Gary Rager

Gary Rager sadly, especially for the left behind and discarded pets, has gone to the Rainbow Bridge to meet up with his own beloved pets whom have gone on to the other side.

Gary never asked for anything in return, just some common compassion and a very small amount of respect.

Gary is going to be missed surely at the animal shelter and the dog park and by those who knew this caring man.

Think kindly of the little guy on the scooter pulling his beloved fur and feather family in the cart behind.