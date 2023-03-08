Obituary: Ronald Glenn Bryant

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Glenn Bryant announce his passing on March 3, 2023 at the age of 62. Ron was born on January 22, 1961 to Bruce and Sylvia Bryant in Bozeman, MT. He spent his younger years in Great Falls, Montana where he attended Great Falls High School, class of 1979. After high school, Ron traveled and worked in many states, including Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, California, and Washington.

In 1981, while living in Wenatchee, WA, he met his first wife. From that marriage, his five wonderful children were born. While living in Cashmere, Washington, he met the love of his life, Patsy. They later wed in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 29, 1997. They spent the next 24 loving years together; of which, the last 16 years were spent in Great Falls, MT.

Ron was a hardworking man and found joy in providing for his family. Although he held many different positions over the years such as Salesman, Dairy Farmer, Forklift Driver, and Gas Station Attendant, his true career of choice was that of a Truck Driver. From hauling fruit locally from the orchard to the warehouse to long hauling from Wenatchee, WA to Los Angeles, CA twice a week, being behind the wheel of a big rig was his favorite occupation. Ron was a truck driver for many years until an on the job injury ended his working career.

Ron loved spending time with his family and friends. He spent many summers camping, fishing, and taking all of his kids to Silverwood Theme Park in Idaho. He loved to host a good barbecue feast which always included the best macaroni shrimp salad you ever tasted. He spent many evenings hanging out at the karaoke bar with Patsy and friends singing his favorite Merle Haggard or Nitty Gritty Dirt Band tunes.

He took the top prize a few times on Halloween for his creative costumes. Ron could always tell a good joke and his laugh was contagious. He was a huge sports fan but NASCAR, Seattle Mariners baseball, and Seattle Seahawks football were his favorite. GO HAWKS! Ron was an accomplished recreational golfer and was very proud that on March 6 th 2017 he recorded his first golf career hole-in-one at the Eagle Falls Golf Course 17th hole.

