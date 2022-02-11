Obituary: Ronald Marion Delk

Ronald Marion Delk, 86, passed away February 8, 2022, at his home in Great Falls, MT. He was born on October 25, 1935, to Lawrence and Lenamae Delk, in Cucamonga, CA.

He later moved to Montana and married his wife Glorine in 1976. He served two years in the Army and another 18 years with the Montana Air National Guard.

Afterward, Ronald worked as an electrical draftsman and spent 10 years with Lockheed, and another 23 years with Drapes Engineering.

He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose for many years and often volunteered at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.