Obituary: Ronald "Ron" Herman Kicker

Ronald “Ron” Herman Kicker passed away peacefully on October 27, 2023, at the age of 78 at a local care facility. Ron was born on April 5, 1945, in Wadena, Minnesota to Herman and Evelyn Kicker. He graduated from Park County High School. On March 27, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Bridgewater. They were married for 51 years before her passing in 2016.

After graduation, Ron and Betty moved to Phoenix, AZ where they lived for 11 years. On May 11, 1974, they were blessed with a daughter, Lori. At 3 pounds and 11 ounces, and after spending several days in the NICU, they decided she would be an only child. Lori was Ron’s pride and joy. Not wanting to raise their daughter in a big city, Ron and Betty returned to Montana and made Colstrip their home.

Ron could be found on the basketball court wearing the black and white stripes, refereeing high school and college basketball. He refereed for over 30 years and was well known and respected across the state. One of his proudest moments was when his daughter Lori, passed her Montana Officials Association test, and they could referee games together.

In 2007, Ron retired from the Montana Power Company in Colstrip, MT and moved to Great Falls to be closer to his daughter. They later moved to Ulm where they built a house. Ron and Betty were snowbirds and enjoyed spending the summers in Ulm and the winters in Bouse, AZ.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Lori (Michael Jr.) Badgley; his three grandchildren, Daniel, Sophia and Madyson; twin brother, Raymond (LouAnn) Kicker of AZ; and sister, Peggy (Chuck) Curtis of Washington. He was preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 51 years; and his parents.

