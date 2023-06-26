Obituary: Ronald (Ron) Lee Molen

Ronald (Ron) Lee Molen, 74, passed away June 22, 2023, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in South Carolina due to complications with surgery with his wife and daughter by his side.

Ron was born January 14, 1949, in Great Falls, MT, the middle son of Ray and Grace Molen. He graduated from CM Russell High School in 1967 where he played in the band. He graduated from the University of Montana in 1976 with a degree in Business. He moved to Kansas City, MO as Director of DeMolay International in 1984.

He and Sunday moved to West Chester, OH in 1991 where he worked as a Fundraiser for non-profit organizations including Cincinnati Parks and the Ohio Masonic Homes. In 2013, Ron and Sunday moved to Bluffton, SC (a.k.a. Paradise).

Ron was a man of deep faith. He loved his family, golfing, music, traveling, reading and history. Ron was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. You could always catch him on his front porch smoking his daily cigar while listening to books on tape or listening to music.

He is survived by his wife, Sunday of Bluffton, SC, five children, R.L. (Julie) of White Bear Lake, MN, Michelle of Sterling, VA, Tyler (Lindsey) of Richmond, VA, Matt (Paige) of Topeka, KS, Marnie (Andy) of Luckey, OH and eight grandchildren, Robbie, Grant, Kanon, Jesse (MN), Aria, Tristan (VA), Maddie and Cooper (OH). He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Gary and Ric.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, at the Church of the Cross Chapel at 491 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ron’s name to the Church of the Cross at PO Box 278, Bluffton SC 29910 or Shrine Crippled Children’s Hospital 950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, South Carolina 29605



