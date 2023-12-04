Obituary: Ronald "Ron" Peter Sangray

Ronald “Ron” Peter Sangray, 78, of Augusta MT, passed away November 18, 2023. He was born May 20,1945, in Helena. Ron grew up in Gilman and Augusta with his 6 brothers and 2 sisters. After graduating from high school in 1963, he enlisted in the Air Force and began a 40-plus-year career serving his country.

He married Diane Arps in 1967, and then served in Vietnam for a year before returning to the states. They were stationed in Great Falls, MT, Honolulu, HI, Shreveport, LA, and Grand Forks, ND while in active service for 12 years. Starting in 1976, he continued his service for another 28 years with the Montana Air National Guard and retired in 2004 as a Chief Master Sergeant.

After getting out of active service, Dad went to work in 1975 on the LF ranch in Augusta where his strong work ethic led to him becoming the ranch manager. He enjoyed the hard work on the ranch, and also hunting and fishing along the Rocky Mountain front. In 1985, Dad decided to leave the ranch and moved the family into Augusta where he worked for Tim Troy building houses and then the Young Ranch for several years.

Dad enjoyed anything in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved camping and hiking in the mountains, and enjoyed the trips that he and Mom took around the country after retiring. Time together with family was important to Dad and the many adventures with everyone in his life provided the stories that were told and retold for many years. Hunting camp in Dillon was a highlight of the year, and the many trips clear across the state to hunt turkeys in Miles City, taking his grandkids hunting, and seeing their first successes were all things he enjoyed.

Dad is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Diane; son, Brad (Kathy) (grandkids Kaden and Brooke); his twin daughters, Ronda Jolly (Brian) (granddaughter Ashleigh); and Rachel Gould (Shawn) (granddaughter Grae); and his many nieces and nephews, cousins, and family friends. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Necia and Jeanne and brothers-in-law, Don, Glenn, Ben Arps (Barbara), and Charlie Williams.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.