Obituary: Ronald S. LaMotte

Ronald S. LaMotte, 82, of Fort Benton passed away on March 5th, 2022, after an extended illness. Ron was born on July 14th, 1939, in Great Falls, MT to Earl S. and Margaret O. (Stephens) LaMotte. The crowning triumph of his youth was achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and he firmly believed in always being prepared.

He attended Northern Montana College, where he graduated with an associate degree in Industrial Arts. After college, Ron entered the United States Navy, serving as a Shipfitter Helper.

While stationed in Scotland, he met and married Andrina Fleming; they had 2 sons, but later divorced.

After his Naval career, Ron moved to Colorado to work with Colorado Outward Bound in logistics. It was here that he met Betty Bubach, the couple were married on May 25th, 1974, and later relocated to the original Stephens family homestead in Highwood, MT; They were blessed with 4 children.