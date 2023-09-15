Obituary: Rosalie Martinson

Rosalie Wilmes Martinson, 85, of Great Falls passed away Saturday September 2, 2023. Born April 2, 1938, in Havre, MT, to Joe and Marie (Anderson) Wilmes, Rosalie was the middle of 3 children. She had an older brother David & a younger brother Roger. She attended local schools, graduating from Joplin High School in 1956. It was during her high school years that she met the love of her life, Don Martinson, marrying him December 18, 1955 in Joplin, MT. They were blessed with three daughters during their 68 years together. Janice Wolf, Donna Connor and Loni Martinson.

Don & Rosalie lived in Joplin, Inverness, Havre, Helena before settling in Great Falls. Rosalie was an amazing bowler, awesome golfer, excellent cook and baker, she spent her spare time gardening, crafting and sewing. Rosalie loved making the family tradition of lefse during the holidays and baking cookies & goodies for family and friends.

Survivors include her loving husband, Don; daughters, Janice Martinson (Dale) Wolf of Great Falls, Donna Martinson Connor of Oak Park, CA and Loni Martinson of Caldwell, ID; seven grandchildren; Craig & Erin Bimler, Callie & Kelsey Connor, Connor, Trevor, and McKenna Nally. 7 Great-grandchildren; Cruz & Coyer Bimler, Cooper, Zeke, Jack & Clay Stapp, Mack Opel; numerous step grandchildren & great grandchildren and extended family members, as well as many great friends.

