Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Rose Marie Daniels Rodarte

February 26, 1942 - May 4, 2023
Rose Marie Daniels Rodarte February 26, 1942 - May 4, 2023
Family Photo
<b>Rose Marie Daniels Rodarte</b><br/><b>February 26, 1942&nbsp;-&nbsp;May 4, 2023</b>
Rose Marie Daniels Rodarte February 26, 1942 - May 4, 2023
Posted at 9:39 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:40:41-04

Rose Marie Daniels Rodarte was born on February 26, 1942, in the town of Havre, MT in the family home. She was raised in and currently lives in Great Falls.

She is survived by three siblings, Theresa Hiatt, James “Jim” Daniels and Debra “Debbie” Daniels; and her children, Phillis, Pam, Tina, Michael, Lonicia, Fransisco, Mary Jane, Juan, Jose, Shawna, and Donald. Anita went to our Lord in the year 2020.

Her life was enjoyed by an abundance of family members and hordes of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, five generations worth.

She enjoyed listening to old country music, watching old westerns, and warm weather. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!