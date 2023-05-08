Obituary: Rose Marie Daniels Rodarte

Rose Marie Daniels Rodarte was born on February 26, 1942, in the town of Havre, MT in the family home. She was raised in and currently lives in Great Falls.

She is survived by three siblings, Theresa Hiatt, James “Jim” Daniels and Debra “Debbie” Daniels; and her children, Phillis, Pam, Tina, Michael, Lonicia, Fransisco, Mary Jane, Juan, Jose, Shawna, and Donald. Anita went to our Lord in the year 2020.

Her life was enjoyed by an abundance of family members and hordes of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, five generations worth.

She enjoyed listening to old country music, watching old westerns, and warm weather.



