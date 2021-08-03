Obituary: Rose "Rosie" Michelle Warner

Rose Marie Warner “Rosie”, 58, of Great Falls, MT passed away Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Born on August 20th, 1962 at the Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, MT; Rosie was one of five children born to Thomas and Muriel (Leek) Hunter. She attended Little Russell Elementary, West Junior High and CM Russell High School, where she was able to shine as a skilled gymnast.

Rosie graduated from high school in 1981 and went on to have three beautiful children; two sons and a daughter. She loved her children with all her heart and was very proud of them. In 1991, Rosie met the love of her life, Rick Warner; the couple were married at their own home on August 2nd, 1993 in Great Falls.