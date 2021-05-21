Obituary: Rosemary Hopper

SHE WAS BORN APRIL 29, 1936 — Rosemary finished her long faith filled life on May 19, 2021. She was born April 29, 1936, to Vera and Emery Riggins in Williams, Arizona.

Rosemary met Charles H. Hopper in 1952 and they were married on December 24, 1952. They began their family with two daughters, Chris and Jeri, and they traveled with Chuck while he was in the U.S. Air Force until his retirement in 1966. She and Chuck extended their family shortly after with the birth of the first of five boys in 1966.

Rosemary enjoyed family gatherings, especially at Giant Springs State park or Gibson Park in Great Falls. Spending time with her many children and grandchildren was always a highlight of her life.