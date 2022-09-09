Obituary: Rosemary (Kammerer) Liston

Rosemary (Kammerer) Liston died on September 2, 2022, surrounded by her family and loving Highgate staff. She was born on May 31, 1929, to Fred and Susan (Enders) Kammerer. She grew up on on the family ranch outside of Rapid City, South Dakota. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947.

In 1950, while on a double date set up by friends, she met a young handsome serviceman, Robert Liston. They were married the following year and celebrated over 60 anniversaries. With Robert’s career in the Air Force, their family was taken to a new destination every two years including Louisiana, Guam, and California. They raised a family of six children finally making Great Falls, MT their permanent home in 1962.

Rosemary worked throughout her life as a bookkeeper and later as a school secretary. She was a member of the Great Falls Flower Growers beautifying our Library Park and was awarded Honorary Flower Grower Member of the Year in 2012. She volunteered for many years with her husband at the Great Falls Visitor Center and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.