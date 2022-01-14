Obituary: Roxane Renae Broden

Roxie Broden, 64, was called to our Lord on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born in Great Falls, MT to Bennie and Shirley Braaten. She attended CMR and graduated in 1975.

She married Jeff Broden in 2012. She enjoyed being with family and friends, vacationing to Alaska, Wendover, NV and especially her trips with Jeff to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Roxie is survived by her husband, Jeff; her son, Justin Peters of Casper, WY; mother, Shirley Merkel; sisters, Vicky Clark of Billings and Melinda Brown (Mick) of Great Falls; brother, Rick Braaten (Lynn) of Bountiful, UT; stepchildren, Megan Weber and Jake Broden; four grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.