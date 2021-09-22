Obituary: Roy A. Back

Early in the morning on September 18, 2021, Roy A. Back, 57, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a short but grueling battle with early onset Alzheimer’s. Roy was born on October 8, 1963, to Velma and Russell Back in Great Falls, MT. He spent most of his life in and around the Great Falls area.

In 1994, Roy met the love of his life, Julie. They were married on May 6, 1995. Roy was full of life and was always willing to help any person in need. He enjoyed hunting, camping, boating, and spending time with family and friends. If Roy met a stranger, they weren’t a stranger for long.