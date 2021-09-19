Obituary: Roy James Coghill

Roy James Coghill, 82, of Augusta, MT peacefully passed away at Benefis hospital on September 15th, 2021. Roy was born on March 4th, 1939 in Great Falls, MT to Reo and Opal (Burton) Coghill, he was raised on the family farm in the Brady Collins area. Roy attended college in Havre (which he liked to call Harvard), where he played on the "Dims" college basketball team. After college, he moved back to the farm where he raised hogs and played on the polo team.

In 1963, Roy moved to Augusta after purchasing the Ford Creek Resort and Ranch, which he outfitted until 1976; It was at this time that Roy found his next calling in life. He absolutely loved working as a contractor, which he did for almost 50 years. Roy was very a very gifted builder, he could do it all from the ground up; plumbing, wiring, sheetrocking and taping, the only thing he didn't do was the painting and that he left for his wife to do.