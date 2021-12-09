Obituary: Russell A. "Dusty" Bryan

Russell A. “Dusty” Bryan, 72, of Power, MT passed away with his family by his side on November 28th, 2021. He was born April 27th, 1949, in Morehead City, NC, to Earnest Herbert and Lillian Marie (Weatherington) Bryan. After graduating high school he joined the United States Air Force, leaving shortly after for Vietnam.

The young airman was stationed at Malmstrom AFB for one year and during that time, he met the love of his life Pat Gillespie at the 3D in Black Eagle. The young couple were married on October 1st, 1972, in Great Falls, MT; sharing 49 years and 1 child together.

Dusty went on to achieve his bachelor’s degree and work security police for the United States Air Force. Dusty and Pat traveled from California to North Dakota with the USAF, eventually coming back to Great Falls before settling in Power. Dusty went on to work in Civil Service as a contract supervisor following his leave from the military.