Obituary: Russell John Luoma

Russell John “Russ” Luoma passed away peacefully at his home on September 19, 2022. Born to John and Theresa (Ament) Luoma on July 25, 1950, Russ spent his childhood in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1968.

He went on to MSU in Bozeman where he majored in Agricultural Business. After graduating in 1972, Russ began working in the Ag business. He worked for Montana Merchandising and eventually found a place at Columbia Grain where he spent the majority of his career until his retirement in 2016.

Russ very much enjoyed his retirement and spent his Tuesday and Friday nights bowling at the Elks Club. A lifelong Bobcats fan, Russ loved watching the Cats, especially seeing them play in Bozeman. He always looked forward to the summertime when he got to enjoy visits from his grandkids, and he loved putting together puzzles with them and just being a grandpa.

Russ leaves behind his two sons, Jeremy (Julie) of Erie, CO and Tim (Ryan) of Great Falls, and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

