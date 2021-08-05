Obituary: Russell "Rusty" Eldon Rapp

Russell Rapp, 71, of Great Falls, passed away on August 1, 2021. Russell was born on January 3, 1950, in Great Falls, MT to Eldon Rapp and Marie Joseph Rapp. His family moved to Oregon until he was in the 3rd grade before moving back to Golden Ridge. He attended and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1968.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent 6 years in the Guard and Reserves as a personnel clerk and later, an infantryman.

He married Margaret Tesch in 1968, and through that union had two daughters, Deanne and Bridgette. They later divorced and he married his wife of 43 years, Barbara Manuel on April 15, 1978. Russell adopted Barbara’s sons from a previous marriage, Bill and Jeremy. They also became foster parents and fostered 15 children over 5 years. Their last foster child, Michael, they adopted.