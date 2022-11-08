Watch Now
Obituary: Ruth A. Rozokat

Ruth A. Rozokat of Great Falls, 85 years old, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022
Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 13:08:50-05

Ruth A. Rozokat of Great Falls, 85 years old, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. Ruth was born on July 31, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY to Otto and Anna (Luhrs) Schneider.

She graduated from high school and received her bachelor’s degree and became a registered nurse. She retired as an OR nurse.

She married William “Bill” Rozokat and together they had two sons, William III and James.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Bill; two sons, William of Windsor, CO and James of Billings; brother, Richard Schneider; and five grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.
