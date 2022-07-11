Obituary: Ruth Bernice Durr

Ruth Bernice Durr left this world on July 6, 2022, to start her new life in Heaven. She was born on April 7, 1926, to Kinney and Edna Phillips in Big Timber, Montana on her grandparents’ farm.

After graduating from Waitsburg High School in Waitsburg, WA, she worked in the shipyard in Bremerton where she met her first husband, Grover Cleveland Westbrook. Together they had a daughter Katherine Elaine. Sadly, Grover was killed in a car accident right after the birth of their daughter.

Four years later Ruth married Pastor Glenn Durr who adopted Katherine as his daughter. She and Glenn had four more children, Phillip, Phyllis, Timothy, and Debbie.

Ruth was a mother first and a Pastor’s wife second. In addition to being the church organist and pianist, she taught Sunday School, Child Evangelism classes, Vacation Bible School, and led Women’s Bible Studies. Ruth was an excellent cook and all-around beautiful woman.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Kathy Brown and Debbie (Armando) Davila; son, Phillip Durr; grandchildren, Stefan (Laura) Brown, Naomi Brown, Samantha Durr, Nick (Tami) Sand, and Brandon (Erin) Sand; great-grandchildren, Jade Sand, Harrison Brown, and Mariah Dansereau; and brother, Ron (Sharon) Phillips.