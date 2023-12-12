Obituary: Ruth Fayler

Ruth Fayler, 88, passed away December 7, 2023, surrounded by her daughters following a long battle with cancer. Ruth was born August 28, 1935, in Missoula, MT. She was the youngest child of Walter and Helen Swedblom Huston Comer and raised in Cascade.

She graduated from Cascade High School in 1953 and began working as a secretary at the Heisey Company from June 1953 until April 1958. She married Halleck Bell Fayler on August 30, 1956. They were married for 45 years until his death in 2001. They lived in Great Falls from 1953-1964, Helena from 1964-1968, and moved back to Cascade in 1968. Ruth was a stay at home mom until she began work as an office clerk at Buttrey’s District Office from July 1974 until August 1996.

Ruth’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, prospecting, playing cards, embroidering, flower gardening, watching sports, following her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and being with family. Ruth enjoyed holidays and always made them special memories for her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Shelley (Robert) Rumney of Cascade; Renee deMontigny of Helena; Monica (Craig) Reed of Great Falls; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, her sister, Clara Mae Fraser of Cascade, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

