Obituary: Ruth Mary McClain

Ruth Mary McClain passed away on December 7, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born on August 28, 1938, to Harold and Marian Acord in Great Falls, MT. Ruth graduated from Great Falls High School and married Harold McClain in 1956. They had three children. She worked at Wipple’s Hallmark Shop in the mall for many years before going to work at the Great Falls Clinic in the medical records department.

She is survived by son, Dan (Theresa) McClain; daughter, Debbie (Todd) Keeney; sisters, Charlene Hachtel and Bonnie Schlecht; brothers, Nathan (Betty) Acord and Mark (Patty) Acord; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

