Obituary: Ruth May Flickinger

Ruth May Flickinger, 88, passed away on March 9, 2023. Ruth was born on July 12, 1934, in Glasgow, Montana to William Malunat and Sybilla Mitch Malunat. She grew up on their family farm in Glasgow where she was always busy. In her teen years, she attended Glasgow High. Glasgow is also where she met and married, Dale H. Flickinger, whom she would spend 50+ wonderful years with.

Ruth was well-known in her town for her seamstress skills. She worked for Kaufman’s for over forty years of her life making a name for herself in the industry. She was a very crafty lady in more than one field. Ruth enjoyed making art with stained glass, needle point, and carpentry. She would build roofs and two-level playhouses for the kids. She could fix anything that needed fixing and had a knack for the finer details.

Ruth is survived by her son, Allen L. Flickinger; her two daughters, Fay N. Miller and Kay A. Clark; her grandchildren, Sean Miller, Doug Miller, and Tina Pardue; and her great grandchildren, Christopher and Christina Pardue. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



