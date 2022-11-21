Obituary: S.T. Oberg

S.T. Oberg passed away on November 18, 2022, at the age of 59. He was born on November 14, 1963, to Terrilyn and Bruce Oberg. S.T. graduated from Billings West High School in 1982 and joined the U.S. Navy where he served for four years.

He was married to Cindy Lou (Jones) Oberg for more than 39 years. They had two beautiful children, Shaylene Marie Grace (Chris) Hansen and Shane Paul (Maegan) Oberg; grandchildren, Hunter, Katherine, Perseus, and one on the way.

S.T. enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, softball, 4-wheeling, and he was a devoted Griz fan. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

