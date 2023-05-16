Obituary: Sadie Ann Lippert

Sadie Ann (Schmasow) Lippert passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Benton on May 11, 2023, at the age of 89. Sadie was born in Richey, MT on August 12, 1933, to Jane and Arthur Schmasow. She started school in Nashua, and they later moved to Great Falls.

She was just 17 years old when she met her forever love, Lester Lippert. They were married in Great Falls on January 27, 1951. The couple then moved to the family farm north of Carter where Sadie learned to drive and blossomed into a hard-working, loving, and supportive farm wife and mother to their three children, Alan, Diane, and Keith.

Sadie was small in stature but mighty in spirit, and she took on anything that came her way. Moving from the comforts of life in town, to farm dust, gravel roads, and outdoor privies could prove daunting to most, but Sadie took everything in stride. It was just her nature to pitch in and be of help upon arrival, be it for the farm, family, friends, or neighbors.

Upon retiring from farming, they moved to their home in Fort Benton where she joined a fun group of women to play pinochle. She always enjoyed visiting with friends over coffee.

The center of Sadie’s world was her family. She loved to cook, bake, and host every one of them at her home for family gatherings, holiday dinners, or anytime it was possible. She was always volunteering to babysit grandkids and spend time with them because she enjoyed them so much. As the family grew, so did her love and her desire to keep everyone connected, gathered, and in touch.

Sadie is survived by Lester, her husband of 72 years; children, Alan (Karen)Lippert, Diane (Glen) Worrall, Keith (Colleen) Lippert; five grandchildren, Chad (Kristi), Josh (Liz), Ashley (George), Courtney, and Kelsey (Melanie); eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Stan Schmasow.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter