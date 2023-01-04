Obituary: Saird LeAnna Kunsa

Saird LeAnna Kunsa, 43, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2022, in Great Fall, MT. Saird was born in Helena, Montana, and spent the first 10 years of her life in Missoula, with her mom.

After Missoula, she lived in Simms, attending schools in the Sun River Valley, where she was involved in 4-H, sports, and cheerleading. She later attended Skyline High School in Great Falls where she made new friends, some of whom she has remained close to until her death.

After high school, Saird had two children, Tobias, 19 and Rainy 16. Saird was very loyal and loved her friends and family, but she especially loved her children, and they will carry on her spark.

Saird had a great sense of humor and a quick wit along with a straightforward manner which was a signature of Saird’s. She loved to paint and was very creative. She also enjoyed up-cycling vintage items and furniture. She had a great eye and could always make an interesting conversational piece that was also functional. She was always painting something.

Saird worked at various places serving food and bartending in Great Falls. She enjoyed her customers and loved serving them and enjoyed, helping others out who needed a hand up.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

