Obituary: Sally A. Jeffrey

Sally A. Jeffrey, 76, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on April 18, 2023. Sally was born in Billings, MT, on December 27, 1946, to Glen and Annaruth Thompson. Sally grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings West in 1965. She attended Eastern Montana College (MSU, Billings). In 1966, Sally married Glenn Jeffrey in Cody, Wyoming. Sally and Glenn lived in Great Falls, raising their two children, Jona and Glenn, III.

Sally loved preparing income taxes, but more importantly, Sally loved each of her clients. She prepared taxes for over 50 years. Each tax season, she looked forward to seeing her clients and helping them get their taxes filed. Sally overcame her fear of computers and began electronically filing taxes to keep up with the competition.

In December of 2020, Sally spent several days in the hospital with covid. You'd never know she had been sick because she turned right around and was preparing taxes within days of recouping. Sally battled breast cancer in 2021, having a mastectomy in October and finishing radiation treatments the week before Christmas. In January 2022, Sally jumped into the next tax season, not slowing down or ever complaining.

Survivors include Sally's husband of over 56 years, Glenn; her daughter, Jona (Tom), a sister, Bonny, her grandchildren Joe, Ben, Elyssa, Rennick, Luke and a great grandchild, Joe Jr.



