Obituary: Sandra Lyle Heser

Sandra Lyle Heser (formerly Miller), aged 63, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 13, 2023, with her loved ones by her side. Sandy was born on September 15, 1960, in Great Falls, Montana, to Dwayne and Jane Miller. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1978. She worked in various jobs over the years, such as The Bus Depot, Northwest Bank, Pro Craft Auto Body, Asurion, and the City of Great Falls Records Department.

Duane and Sandy Heser met while working at The Bus Depot. Duane asked Sandy out in front of her then boyfriend, and they went on to marry in August 1979. Together they raised three beautiful children and one grandchild. Family was everything to her. She loved camping, dining, playing cards, having Saturday breakfast, playing Yahtzee, and going on vacations with them. She also enjoyed crafting and giving gifts to her nieces and nephews.

Sandy is survived by her parents; her husband; her children, Rachel (Tracy) Arndt, Amy Heser, and Kyle Heser; and her grandson, Corbin Heser Rayl of Great Falls; her brothers, Dwayne (Shirley) Miller of Helena and Greg Miller of Missoula; her sister, Sara (Todd) Rennison of Helena; her father-in-law Darrel Cook of Great Falls; and many nieces and nephews, who all loved her deeply.

