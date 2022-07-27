Obituary: Sandra “Sandy” Jean Koger-Kindschy

Sandra “Sandy” Jean Koger-Kindschy passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022. Sandy was born on November 13, 1936 to Herbert and Irene (Purvis) Koger in Fort Shaw, Montana. She was raised on a homestead three miles away from there and attended local schools.

After graduating, Sandy attended college at North Montana College in Havre, where she met Philip Cassel; The couple shared 5 kids and 25 years together before divorcing in 1981. During the time she lived in Havre, she met John Kindschy through mutual friends, and the couple went on to be married 1985; sharing 17 years together.

Sandy eventually became a snowbird, splitting her time between Great Falls, Montana and Cibolo, Texas. She was a world traveler and loved to keep herself in motion. She claimed that it was the difference between living long or getting old quick.

In her free time, she enjoyed checkers, gardening, and traveling the country, attending any church retreat she could. Sandy was the queen of sending out handwritten cards to her loved ones.