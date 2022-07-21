Obituary: Sandra Suzette Scanson

Sandra Suzette Scanson was born on January 22, 1964, in Glasgow, Montana to Bev and Esten Scanson. She passed away on July 18, 2022.

Sandra grew up and lived in Great Falls. She loved animals, music, reading, and occasionally putting "$5" in a poker machine. Since she never hit it big gambling, she had to have a day job. She took a job in crop insurance right after graduating high school and stayed in that field until her passing.

Sandra is survived by her mother, Bev; brothers, David (Marcie), Brad, and Scott; aunt, Jackie; nephews, Esten and Nick (Jordan), niece, Brianna; and numerous cousins.