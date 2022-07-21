Watch Now
Obituary: Sandra Suzette Scanson

Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 13:09:51-04

Sandra Suzette Scanson was born on January 22, 1964, in Glasgow, Montana to Bev and Esten Scanson. She passed away on July 18, 2022.

Sandra grew up and lived in Great Falls. She loved animals, music, reading, and occasionally putting "$5" in a poker machine. Since she never hit it big gambling, she had to have a day job. She took a job in crop insurance right after graduating high school and stayed in that field until her passing.

Sandra is survived by her mother, Bev; brothers, David (Marcie), Brad, and Scott; aunt, Jackie; nephews, Esten and Nick (Jordan), niece, Brianna; and numerous cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

