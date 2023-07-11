Obituary: Scott 'Jody Mitchell' Ameline

Scott Ameline "Jody Mitchell", 58, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in the hospital with his family by his side. Scotty Ameline was born on March 7, 1965. His parents, Don and Eunice, raised him to be a loving and loyal family man. He graduated from CMR High School in 1983.

Scotty worked as a bartender bouncer but his love for driving anything with a motor that moved began at an early age.

He met Rhonda in 1990 and they were inseparable. They had four girls of whom he was extremely proud.

He will be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh and for being late for everything. You ask people about Scotty Ameline, and you will get an ear full and a belly laugh. He lived to make people laugh and to have a good time.

Rhonda, his wife of 33 years, added to his humor. Scotty was always willing to lend a helping hand. You could count on him to be there late, but he would be there.

Scotty is survived by his wife, Rhonda; daughters, Tifany (Mike), Heather (Mark), Nicole (Austin), and Madison (David); grandchildren, Zaraya, Kylar, Scotty, and Ryan; brothers, Greg Silversmith and Ron (Jody) Ameline; sister, Lisa (Larry); and numerous nephews, nieces, and great-nieces, and great-nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



