Obituary: Scott R. Paul

Scott R. Paul, 60, passed away at home on March 29th, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 9th at Highland Cemetery at 11am.

Scott was born in Great Falls, Montana to parents Billy and Joanna Paul. Here he lived out the first 10 years of his life, before moving to Whitefish and graduating from Whitefish High School in 1980.

Working a variety of jobs in his lifetime, Scott took pride in what he did. He worked as an EMT, fry cook, wildland firefighter, fly tyer and ranch hand. Scott was a professional painter for a handful of businesses as well.

A gentle and affectionate soul, Scott enjoyed time spent with his family. This calmness also flowed into his pursuits in art, photography, and fly tying. Scott attended Emmanuel Bible Church.

He is survived by his mother Joanna; brothers Mark, Chris, Jeffrey, Robert, and Todd; sister Sue; as well as 3 generations of nieces and nephews.