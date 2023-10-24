Watch Now
Obituary: Scott T. Schaefer

July 28, 1961 - October 20, 2023
Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 24, 2023
Scott T. Schaefer, age 62, passed away on October 20, 2023. Scott was born in Great Falls, Montana to Gil and Evelyn Schaefer (nee Walker).

He attended CMR High School and joined the U.S. Army.

Scott is survived by his beloved daughter, Samantha Schaefer; mother, Evelyn Schaefer; two sisters, Tanya Schaefer and Stacey Schaefer; good friend, Wes Workman; and Scott’s therapy cat, Bella.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

