Obituary: Scott T. Schaefer

Scott T. Schaefer, age 62, passed away on October 20, 2023. Scott was born in Great Falls, Montana to Gil and Evelyn Schaefer (nee Walker).

He attended CMR High School and joined the U.S. Army.

Scott is survived by his beloved daughter, Samantha Schaefer; mother, Evelyn Schaefer; two sisters, Tanya Schaefer and Stacey Schaefer; good friend, Wes Workman; and Scott’s therapy cat, Bella.

